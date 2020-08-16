Electricity restored to over 40,000 Iowans in just 24 hours

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – In just 24 hours, power has been restored to over 40,000 Iowans left in the dark by Monday’s derecho storm.

As of Sunday morning, Alliant Energy is reporting 82,446 customers still without power and MidAmerican Energy says it still has 6,6712 customers with no electricity. Those numbers totaled over 130,000 on Saturday morning.

Iowa’s Senior Senator Chuck Grassley visited Cedar Rapids on Saturday. It is one of the cities hit hardest by 100 mph winds that toppled trees and power lines and ripped off roofs.

“I saw a community coming together to support their neighbors. I appreciated the opportunity to meet with Cedar Rapids city officials and folks who have been directly affected by this awful storm. I’ve seen firsthand this historic damage that has swept across our state,” says Grassley. “Unfortunately, the national media has been focused on other things and ignored the destruction and loss of many livelihoods here in middle America. Iowans are no strangers to hardship or devastating natural disasters. But Iowans are strong and we’ll get through this together. I stand with Senator Ernst and the rest of the Iowa delegation to support affected communities through federal assistance.”

To check Alliant Energy’s online power outage map, click here. To check MidAmerican’s, click here.