Electricity out for around an hour in Kasson

KASSON, Minn. – A snapped power pole left people without electricity for about an hour Monday.
Kasson city officials confirm a dump truck snagged a power line, causing the pole to break off at the base.
Kasson-Mantorville Middle School had loaded students onto buses to send them to the high school, which still had power, but stopped when the electricity came back one.
City officials say power should now be restored for everyone in the city.
