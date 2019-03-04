Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Electricity out for around an hour in Kasson

Power outage nearly caused evacuation of the middle school.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KASSON, Minn. – A snapped power pole left people without electricity for about an hour Monday.

Kasson city officials confirm a dump truck snagged a power line, causing the pole to break off at the base.

Kasson-Mantorville Middle School had loaded students onto buses to send them to the high school, which still had power, but stopped when the electricity came back one.

City officials say power should now be restored for everyone in the city.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -11°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -17°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -19°
We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitor your daily spending

Image

Dr. Oz - Battling low back pain

Image

Tracking Brutally Cold Temperatures Today

Image

Dorothy Day cold weather beds

Image

Community support for family after devastating fire

Image

Grand Meadow welcomes home wrestler after state championship

Image

Recapping the Minnesota state wrestling champions

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Image

Minnesota individual wrestling tournament semifinals

Image

OLDEST IOWA GIRLS

Community Events