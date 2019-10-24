Electricity knocked out in Sheffield Thursday morning

SHEFFIELD, Iowa – A damaged power pole knocked out electricity to a North Iowa community Thursday morning.
Sheffield Police Chief Brad Gardner says officers were called to an accident at around 7:45 am on Highway 65, just north of Casey’s. Chief Gardner says a driver apparently fell asleep and went into the ditch, hitting a utility pole and ending up in a corn field.
That caused a power outage in Sheffield and Chief Gardner says most electric service was restored just before noon.
There were three people in the vehicle that crashed. They were treated for minor injuries at the scene and released. Their names are not being released while an investigation continues.
