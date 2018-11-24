Electrical issue at Perkins causes power outages at nearby homes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Power is being restored after an electrical issue at a restaurant caused some outages at nearby homes on Saturday.

Around 4:00 p.m. firefighters responded to Perkins, located at 432 16th Avenue NW.

The Rochester Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance Service, and Rochester Public Utilities went to the restaurant after smoke was reported.

There were no flames, but the restaurant was evacuated because of a hazy smoke.

The fire department is working with RPU to solve the problem.