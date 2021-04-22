Electric vehicles becoming more popular in southeastern Minnesota

EYOTA, Minn. - This Earth Day The People's Energy Cooperative took a tour across Southeastern Minnesota driving all electric vehicles to highlight the practicality of owning an electric vehicle - even in rural areas.

Marty Walsh with People’s Energy Cooperative explains, “It's not for everybody - and we don't want to say it is for everybody. But we want for the people who do want to drive electric to know that they can charge - they can get power everywhere. It's not just a big city thing - it's a rural thing too.”

People's Energy Cooperative stopped at Bennett's Market in Eyota demonstrating how energy efficient it is to drive an electric vehicle.

The car they drove is a Chevrolet Bolt - with over 220 miles of range per charge.

Walsh says between hybrids and battery electric, there are over 600 electric car drivers in Olmsted County alone, and that number is growing every day.

“You'll see more Teslas - more Chevy Bolts, we have a Ford Mustang fully electric vehicle driving along with us today - it's growing regularly, if you pay attention you'll see 'em everywhere you look,” Walsh explains.

The cars run off electric energy generated virtually anywhere - from wind, solar, to even coal.

The owner of Bennett's Market is considering adding an electric charging station to his business to better meet the needs of travellers.

“Local people, plus tourists, people going down 90 - we're just that place that we get to see different people all the time and we want to be able to be here for the people,” Owner Eric Bennett says.

And with the popularity of these vehicles on the rise, people's energy hopes today's tour will encourage more drivers to leave combustion engines behind and go electric.

“It’s here it's practical, there's people who wanna do it - and we wanna show that it's possible,” Walsh says.

Some benefits of driving electric include the motors have less heat and noise, and batteries are improving over time - with new cars having up to 350 to even 400 miles of range.

People's Energy cooperative is selling chargers and discounted rates to its service members. If you are considering the switch, visit their website at https://peoplesenergy.coop/.