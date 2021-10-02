Electric vehicle charging infrastructure expanding in the Midwest

KIMT NEWS 3.- Midwest governors including Governor Tim Walz today announced a plan to dot the landscape with a bunch of electric vehicle charging stations.

Walz and the governors of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin are joining a so-called memorandum of understanding. The goal is to expand electric vehicle infrastructure in the region.

An estimated 105,000 new jobs are anticipated to get these charging stations online by 2030. The states will work together with the industry to build the transportation system of the future.

The governors say adding charging stations will reduce harmful emissions, protect public health, and innovate.