Electric scooters are coming to Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Electric scooters will soon be on the streets of Albert Lea.

City Government says it is partnering with Bird Rides to provide e-scooters for riders 18-years-old and above. The scooters will have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour and city officials say they provide a safe way to get around during the pandemic and offer residents without automobiles another transportation option.

A statement from the City of Albert Lea says Bird Rides is offering the following programs to those who qualify:

● Community Pricing - Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans, and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micromobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.

● Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel - Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.

Albert Lea residents with any questions or concerns about e-scooters may contact Bird rides at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on their website and on their blog.