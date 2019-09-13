Getting a charge: Electric school bus coming to Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An electric school bus is coming to Olmsted County.

Rochester Public Schools announced Friday that it will pilot an electric school bus this fall. It will be First Student Transportation’s inaugural client nation-wide to pilot an electric school bus.

“The electric Blue Bird school bus will be utilized on both a morning and evening District bus route through the month of September,” RPS said in a news release.

“Electric school buses produce zero emissions and almost zero road noise,” said Jon Goetz, Rochester First Student Transportation Contract Manager. “Other benefits we see with electric buses are significantly lower maintenance costs. Electric buses do not require oil changes, nor fuel, air-filter, and transmission services.”

The district operates 134 bus routes twice a day in a 218-square mile area.

The electric bus will run 120 miles on a single charge.