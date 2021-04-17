Electric cars take over Graham Park

ROCHESTER, Minn- As battery-operated cars become more popular, people flocked out to Graham Park for Rochester Electric Vehicles Drive Electric Earth Day 2021.

Owners of Tesla's, MINI's, Chevy's, and other electric car brands weren't shy when it came to showing off their vehicles.

"Every chance I get I talk to people about my electric car and what a great experience it is," said Paul Johnsen a Tesla vehicle driver.

The car show gives people the chance to ditch the pump for charging by raising awareness about electric cars significance.

"There's a lot of questions about EV's and there seems to be growing interest naturally," said Rochester Electric Vehicles Founder Jonny Yucuis. "Part of our mission is accelerating electric vehicle adoption."

While drivers of the cars were able to motivate some people to make the switch, attendees like Becky Tri don't plan to anytime soon.

"There really nice but for a family, probably not ideal as far as space goes," said Tri.

"Some of the vehicles displayed were Tesla Models 3 and Y, Ford Mustang Mach-e, Nissan Leaf, and Chevrolet Bolt.