Electric car show educates people about driving green

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a growing push to go green at the gas tank.

Organizers from the group "Rochester Electric Vehicles" held a car show, displaying all the vehicles operated on electricity.

It’s a new way of getting around town...without fueling up with gasoline.

“Since I made the switch I don't think i'll ever go back,” said Jonny Yucuis.

He’s the organizer for today's electric car show and an electric car owner looking to get people revved up about cleaner cars.

“It's still kind of a new concept for people so the best way to do is come check it out and talk with current owners and just learn a little bit,” he said.

He tells KIMT people assume electric vehicles are more of a hassle to maintain, he adds it's quite the opposite.

“It's kind of a scary thought at first the idea that you can't just stop at a gas station but once you actually get into it the fear really goes away almost immediately and you start to see some of the other benefits. You have less maintenance costs,” he said.

At the show, it wasn't just cars. The new Rochester electric school bus also made an appearance.

The district announced they will be piloting an electric school bus for the fall.

Chris Bursch brought his electric bike to the show, boasting about the benefits the bike has.

“I'm finding that with the electric bike I get out and use it and I’m still getting exercise and I can go out farther distances and all those kinds of stuff,” said Bursch.

To sign up to learn more about electric cars and test drive one, Click here.