Electric Scooters coming to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We first told you last night the Rochester City Council decided in a 5 to 2 vote to implement a pilot program with the company 'Lime' to test out electric scooters.

Bill Rusk now calls Rochester home.

Now, being downtown is proving to be a headache for Rusk.

“Finding a spot that you pay for day in and day out can be really expensive,”he said.

He made the move from Milwaukee where they had a scooter program to alleviate parking woes.

“People were using it to get back and forth and it seemed really good for personal mobility,”

Scooters will soon be cruising Med-City streets. The city council decided in a 5 to 2 vote to implement a pilot program to test out electric scooters.

You can grab your wheels for a dollar plus fifteen cents for every minute you keep it.

“We don't have enough parking downtown for everyone to bring their single occupancy down this will give them a greater option,” said city employee Jaymi Wilson.

This isn't permanent, it’s a pilot program and will be available from August 1st to November 30th.

All laws apply to the scooters the same as bikes.

Riders have to use the bike lane to get around.

After the pilot program ends the city will collect data.

They will send out a statement to multiple bike and scooter companies to find the permanent fit for the Med-City.