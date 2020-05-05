Elective surgeries to resume May 11 in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz has signed an executive order allowing healthcare providers to begin offering elective surgeries on May 11.

Executive Order 20-51 states that hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics – whether veterinary, medical, or dental – will be able resume many currently-delayed procedures once facilities have developed criteria for determining which procedures should proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Minnesota has made significant progress in building up critical resources to combat COVID-19,” says Governor Walz. “We’re proud that this progress will allow our medical professionals to safely resume certain procedures to keep Minnesotans healthy and improve their quality of life.”

“We remain committed to preserving and acquiring protective equipment to protect our front-line employees from COVID-19,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “But health conditions haven’t been put on hold during this pandemic. This action will help Minnesotans get care for chronic pain, treat and prevent disease, and address their health concerns.”

The text of Executive Order 20-51 is below.