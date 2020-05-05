Elective surgeries could resume, budget update expected in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The financial cost of the coronavirus outbreak in Minnesota is front and center Tuesday as state budget officials update the impact the pandemic has had recently on state revenue projections.

Gov. Tim Walz meanwhile, was expected to ease the financial burden on health care providers by allowing them to resume elective surgeries and procedures.

A temporary ban on those procedures have cut into the bottom line of providers.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 617 new confirmed cases, the state’s highest one-day total yet.

Hospitalizations hit new highs, with 434 patients hospitalized Tuesday, including 182 in intensive care.

