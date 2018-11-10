Clear

Election day theft reported at Mason City store

Timothy Williams Timothy Williams

Man accused of stealing tools.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 7:05 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 8:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Linn County man is accused of stealing from the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City.

Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, was charged with 2nd degree theft on Tuesday. Law enforcement says that’s when he entered Mills Fleet Farm, got a mailbox, opened the box containing the mailbox, and then put $1,273.64 cents worth of tools inside.

Court documents say Williams then taped up the mailbox, bought it, and left the store without paying for the tools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events