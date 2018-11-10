MASON CITY, Iowa – A Linn County man is accused of stealing from the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City.
Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, was charged with 2nd degree theft on Tuesday. Law enforcement says that’s when he entered Mills Fleet Farm, got a mailbox, opened the box containing the mailbox, and then put $1,273.64 cents worth of tools inside.
Court documents say Williams then taped up the mailbox, bought it, and left the store without paying for the tools.
Related Content
- Election day theft reported at Mason City store
- Guilty plea in Mason City jewelry theft
- Guilty pleas in Mason City theft
- First sentence in Mason City home theft
- Prison for Mason City jewelry theft
- Man arrested in Mason City snowmobile thefts
- Identity theft arrest in Mason City
- Mason City man facing felony theft charge
- Mason City elected officials say farewell
- Mason City man accused of felony burglary, theft in Ames
Scroll for more content...