Election day theft reported at Mason City store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Linn County man is accused of stealing from the Mills Fleet Farm in Mason City.

Timothy Charles Williams, 29 of Springville, was charged with 2nd degree theft on Tuesday. Law enforcement says that’s when he entered Mills Fleet Farm, got a mailbox, opened the box containing the mailbox, and then put $1,273.64 cents worth of tools inside.

Court documents say Williams then taped up the mailbox, bought it, and left the store without paying for the tools.