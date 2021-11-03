Election Night in Minneapolis raises questions about the future of policing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the dust settles from Election Night in Minneapolis, questions remain about how to best handle policing moving forward.

Last night, voters rejected a ballot measure that would have removed the city's police department, and replaced it with a Department of Public Safety overseen by the Minneapolis City Council. The measure, however, did not pass, with 56% of voters rejecting the proposal.

Down the road in Rochester, police and community members are striving to make law enforcement work for everyone. Some residents, though, feel local law enforcement is already doing just fine.

"They do a good job," said Rochester resident Brian Whitcomb. You know, not a lot happens here, but when it does, they're right on cue."

RPD itself, however, says it's undertaking a number of measures to improve transparency, officer training, and relationships with community members. One of the organizations they're working with - Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team (CERT), which they credit with helping lower crime rates downtown.

"We can get into some of the nooks and crannies that normally wouldn't be gotten into. You know, we can try to explain some things out to the community, we can also explain things out to the police department," said Joseph Phillips, owner of Jersey Jo's.

Phillips is a member of CERT, working to bridge the divide between police and community members.

"The police department faces an uphill battle, because for decades, they've gotten a bad name because of, I think, lack of efficient policies, or lack of following policies through to their extent, to the point that people have serious mistrust. And I think that is both minority and non-minority groups," Phillips told KIMT.

Jo says change is never easy, and while the Minneapolis ballot measure would have been a big one, he's not sure it was a change people were ready for.

"The way our society exists right now, the police and the presence of police has a function. To just remove them out of the equation would be almost anarchy." Phillips continued, "now, in saying that, I'm not saying that there are not better methods that need to be pursued."

But one thing we can always do is talk, something Phillips maintains has been key to CERT stopping situations from getting out of hand.

"It's the biggest thing, you hear me keep saying that because dialogue, the conversation, it is absolutely the most important thing that we have."

Phillips adds officers are all individuals, but he believes RPD is generally made up of some very good and open-minded ones who have a job to do in difficult situations. RPD Chief Jim Franklin told the Rochester City Council earlier this year his department is committed to continuous improvement, and won't shy away from difficult conversations.