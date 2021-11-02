Election 2021: Where to vote, who's on the ballot and more. Find it all here

WHERE TO VOTE:

In Iowa, find your polling place here.

In Minnesota, find your polling place here.

WHO'S ON THE BALLOT?

Here's a look at some of the key local races in Iowa. Click here.

Here's a look at some of the key local races in Minnesota. Click here.

TIMES

In Iowa, voting is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

In Minnesota, voting is open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. *In elections that are only for cities, towns, and/or school districts, polling places located in the metropolitan area do not have to open until 10 a.m. Those outside the metropolitan area do not have to open until 5 p.m. However, most choose to open at 7 a.m.