Election 2020: Where to vote, important dates and early numbers in Minnesota and Iowa

IN MINNESOTA - Find your polling place here

Deadline for receipt by mail: Nov. 10, 2020

Postmark requirement: Yes, no later than Nov. 3, 2020

Deadline to return in person: Nov. 3, 2020

ADVANCE VOTING

As of Oct. 23, 2020

Mail/absentee ballots requested: 1,765,327

Total advance ballots cast: 1,186,522

Percentage of votes cast in advance compared to the General Election

2016

173.5%

2018

185.7%

When can election officials begin counting advance votes?

On Election Day, after polls close.

IN IOWA - Find your polling place here

WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON WITHOUT AN EXCUSE BEFORE ELECTION DAY?

Iowa offers no excuse in-person absentee voting, which begins on Oct. 5, 2020 and ends Nov. 2, 2020.

WANT TO CAST AN ABSENTEE OR MAIL BALLOT?

All registered voters are sent an application for a mail/absentee ballot no excuse required

Deadline for receipt by mail

Nov. 9, 2020

Postmark requirement

Yes, no later than Nov. 2, 2020

Deadline to return in person

Nov. 3, 2020

ADVANCE VOTING

As of Oct. 29, 2020 Mail/absentee ballots requested: 966,300

Mail/absentee ballots sent: 953,390

Total advance ballots cast: 851,103

Percentage of votes cast in advance compared to the General Election

2016

131.5%

2018

155.5%

When can election officials begin counting advance votes?

The day before Election Day.