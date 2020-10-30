Election 2020: Where to vote, important dates and early numbers in Minnesota and Iowa

IN MINNESOTA - Find your polling place here
Deadline for receipt by mail: Nov. 10, 2020
Postmark requirement: Yes, no later than Nov. 3, 2020
Deadline to return in person: Nov. 3, 2020
ADVANCE VOTING
As of Oct. 23, 2020
Mail/absentee ballots requested: 1,765,327
Total advance ballots cast: 1,186,522
Percentage of votes cast in advance compared to the General Election
2016
173.5%
2018
185.7%
When can election officials begin counting advance votes?
On Election Day, after polls close.
IN IOWA - Find your polling place here
WANT TO VOTE IN PERSON WITHOUT AN EXCUSE BEFORE ELECTION DAY?
Iowa offers no excuse in-person absentee voting, which begins on Oct. 5, 2020 and ends Nov. 2, 2020.
WANT TO CAST AN ABSENTEE OR MAIL BALLOT?
All registered voters are sent an application for a mail/absentee ballot no excuse required
Deadline for receipt by mail
Nov. 9, 2020
Postmark requirement
Yes, no later than Nov. 2, 2020
Deadline to return in person
Nov. 3, 2020
ADVANCE VOTING
As of Oct. 29, 2020 Mail/absentee ballots requested: 966,300
Mail/absentee ballots sent: 953,390
Total advance ballots cast: 851,103
Percentage of votes cast in advance compared to the General Election
2016
131.5%
2018
155.5%
When can election officials begin counting advance votes?
The day before Election Day.