Here are the latest projections from the Associated Press.
Here are the latest projections from the Associated Press.
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 6:10 PM
Related Content
- Election 2020: Follow the AP as it calls races around the country
- AP EXPLAINER: States to watch on election night
- AP source: Biden to announce 2020 bid on Thursday
- 2020 Election Watch: Breaking down the race with 3 months until the Iowa caucuses
- Cross country features a slightly different look in 2020
- Sports Insider 2020: Cross country runners adapt to new changes
- Minnesota Legislature convenes with 2020 election looming
- Absentee voting encouraged in 2020 election
- IA HS Boys Basketball AP Poll (12/11)
- IA HS Boys Basketball AP Poll (1/16)
Scroll for more content...