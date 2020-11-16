Clear
Elected officials increasing COVID restrictions as holiday season approaches

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, on a mostly empty street, an employee of Justin's BBQ closes up for the night in Newark, N.J. An increasing number of governors and mayors are imposing restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving for fear that holiday trav
Closing businesses and ordering people to stay home.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - From California to Pennsylvania, governors and mayors across the U.S. are ratcheting up COVID-19 restrictions amid a record-breaking resurgence of the virus that is all but certain to get worse because of holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving.

They are closing businesses or curtailing their hours, and they are ordering — or in some cases, imploring — people to stay home and keep their distance from others to help stem a rising tide of infections that threatens to overwhelm the health care system.

“I must again pull back the reins,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday as he restricted indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25. “It gives me no joy.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is pulling the “emergency brake” on efforts to reopen the economy, saying the state is experiencing the fastest growth in cases yet, and if left unchecked, it will lead to “catastrophic outcomes." The move closes many nonessential indoor businesses and requires the wearing of masks outside homes, with limited exceptions.

The tightening came as Moderna Inc. announced that its experimental coronavirus vaccine appears to be over 94% effective, based on early results. A week ago Pfizer disclosed similar findings with its own formula.

The news raised hopes that at least two vaccines against the scourge could win emergency authorization and become available in the U.S. before the end of 2020.

A record-breaking nearly 70,000 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday, 13,000 more than a week earlier, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths in the U.S. are running at more than 1,100 per day on average, an increase of over 50% from early October.

The virus is blamed for more than 246,000 deaths and over 11 million confirmed infections in the the U.S.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s stay-at-home order went into effect Monday. Only essential businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, will be open.

Washington's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee ordered gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, museums and zoos to shut down indoor operations. Stores must limit capacity to 25%.

People from different households will be barred in Washington from gathering indoors unless they have quarantined. There is no enforcement mechanism. Inslee said he hopes people obey anyway.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on residents in the nation’s third-largest city to restrict social gatherings to 10 people starting Monday. In instructions that were advisory, not mandatory, she urged residents to stay home except for essential activities, like going to work or grocery shopping.

Philadelphia banned all indoor dining at restaurants and indoor gatherings of any size, public or private, of people from different households, starting this Friday.

In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer warned she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and said it was “incredibly reckless” for President Donald Trump's science adviser Scott Atlas to urge people to “rise up” against Michigan’s latest restrictions.

Over the weekend, Whitmer announced that Michigan high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close for three weeks. Gathering sizes also will be tightened.

Fourteen men were charged earlier this fall in an alleged plot to kidnap the governor in anger over her COVID-19 restrictions.

Atlas later tweeted that he “NEVER” would endorse or incite violence.

Even North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who has resisted a mask mandate for months, put one in place over the weekend, amid a severe outbreak in the state.

Still, several other GOP governors were taking incremental steps, or resisting even those — continuing to emphasize “personal responsibility” rather than government edicts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasizing that new treatments and vaccines are expected to become available soon.

Vice President Mike Pence sounded an upbeat tone Monday on a call with governors, saying that the government is ready to help states where hospitals are nearing capacity and emphasizing that vaccines are coming.

“America has never been more prepared to combat this virus,” he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 223581

Reported Deaths: 2961
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin503521044
Ramsey21142430
Anoka15956189
Dakota15556159
Washington1039095
Stearns988374
Scott589749
St. Louis552084
Olmsted514130
Wright502527
Sherburne391231
Clay377350
Blue Earth309710
Carver30729
Nobles277925
Rice275825
Kandiyohi26989
Crow Wing242225
Chisago22734
Winona205622
Benton202332
Mower193121
Otter Tail191112
Polk169717
Douglas165318
Lyon15488
Beltrami151913
Todd140512
Morrison138416
Itasca132919
Steele13185
Becker13084
Goodhue129820
McLeod12616
Isanti123910
Nicollet116221
Carlton11308
Waseca111510
Freeborn11075
Le Sueur10417
Mille Lacs103927
Cass9228
Pine9115
Martin81719
Brown7955
Hubbard77215
Meeker7275
Roseau7021
Wabasha6861
Watonwan6774
Chippewa6487
Dodge6390
Pipestone54517
Redwood53515
Wadena5196
Cottonwood5100
Rock5099
Renville50114
Aitkin49013
Sibley4833
Houston4822
Fillmore4770
Yellow Medicine4588
Murray4363
Kanabec41911
Unassigned39256
Pennington3884
Swift3844
Faribault3830
Pope3610
Stevens3521
Jackson3261
Clearwater3153
Marshall3106
Koochiching2645
Lincoln2621
Wilkin2564
Norman2485
Lac qui Parle2403
Big Stone2361
Lake2331
Mahnomen1823
Grant1775
Red Lake1443
Kittson1321
Traverse1020
Lake of the Woods711
Cook430

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 185216

Reported Deaths: 1965
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk27784304
Linn11586149
Woodbury9208106
Black Hawk9125116
Scott864258
Johnson819835
Dubuque783579
Story551718
Dallas528653
Pottawattamie475955
Sioux322622
Marshall297238
Webster290025
Buena Vista272513
Cerro Gordo266532
Clinton264035
Plymouth238734
Des Moines236914
Muscatine229161
Warren21619
Wapello214769
Jones18328
Jasper182936
Carroll171214
Lee166614
Marion164616
Crawford160115
Henry15387
Bremer150512
Benton135210
Tama133839
Jackson12125
Delaware119818
Dickinson11159
Washington108512
Boone108310
Mahaska106326
Wright10233
Page9642
Harrison90024
Buchanan8976
Clay8974
Hardin8959
Calhoun8726
Cedar85113
Clayton8384
Poweshiek81611
Fayette7978
Lyon7948
Mills7834
Kossuth7782
Butler7753
Winnebago76321
Floyd75912
Hamilton7596
Iowa75111
Winneshiek7489
Louisa71316
Hancock6716
Sac6666
Grundy6537
Cass64914
Cherokee6384
Shelby6353
Chickasaw6331
Emmet62322
Appanoose6193
Guthrie61615
Allamakee6099
Mitchell5923
Franklin58319
Humboldt5733
Madison5564
Union5556
Unassigned5390
Palo Alto5083
Jefferson4881
Pocahontas4442
Osceola4400
Keokuk4302
Clarke4264
Howard4109
Greene3980
Ida3916
Taylor3802
Monroe37412
Montgomery3469
Adair3455
Davis3454
Monona3302
Fremont2942
Van Buren2883
Lucas2826
Worth2670
Decatur2630
Wayne2596
Audubon2531
Ringgold1382
Adams1361
