Elderly woman dead after attack in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – The woman attacked Saturday night in Blue Earth County has died.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into the attack on Evelyn Adams, 76, is continuing. Investigators say Adams was injured by an unidentified male in her South Bend Township home. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is now dead.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined this case. No description of the suspect has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Blue Earth County Dispatch at 507-304-4863.