Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Elderly woman attacked in southern Minnesota

Authorities ask for the public's help in finding a male suspect.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who seriously injured an elderly woman over the weekend.

A call came in around 10:53 pm Saturday of someone fleeing a home on Union Street in South Bend Township. Shortly after that, the elderly female resident of the home called 911 and said she’d been physically assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a male but concealed his identity. He reportedly ran from the scene before deputies arrived and is believed to be associated with an SUV-style vehicle seen in the area.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Blue Earth County Dispatch at 507-304-4863.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -14°
Rochester
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -18°
We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Wintry Onslaught: More Cold. More Snow.

Image

Nonstop Calls to Towing Companies

Image

Digging Out

Image

Plow drivers fight sleep deprivation

Image

Snow drifts cover the NIACC parking lot

Image

Nurse stranded in Des Moines after the blizzard

Image

Blizzard leaves some people snowed in

Image

Tow companies dealing with non-stop calls

Image

First responders dealing with winter weather

Image

Hundreds seek refuge in emergency shelters

Community Events