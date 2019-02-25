Elderly woman attacked in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who seriously injured an elderly woman over the weekend.

A call came in around 10:53 pm Saturday of someone fleeing a home on Union Street in South Bend Township. Shortly after that, the elderly female resident of the home called 911 and said she’d been physically assaulted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a male but concealed his identity. He reportedly ran from the scene before deputies arrived and is believed to be associated with an SUV-style vehicle seen in the area.

The elderly woman was taken to the hospital and remains in serious condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Blue Earth County Dispatch at 507-304-4863.