Elderly SE Minnesota woman out $14K after she was told of fake car accident

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An elderly southeastern Minnesota woman is out $14,000 after allegedly paying someone who claimed to be her granddaughter.

Police said it happened April 30 when an 82-year-old female received a call from someone claiming to be her granddaughter. The person said she was in a car accident with an undercover cop and needed money to get out of jail.

The woman paid $9,000 before another call came in and said there was video surveillance that could prove the granddaughter was innocent. However, the elderly woman had to go to Lowe's and purchase $5,000 worth of prepaid credit card, she was told.

Eventually, the elderly woman called her granddaughter and found out there was no accident.