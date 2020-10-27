Elderly Rochester woman dies in the snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman was found dead in the snow Monday morning.

The Rochester Police Department says it got a call around 7:48 am Monday from the 300 block of Highland Court SW. The caller reported a woman out in the snow that appeared to be deceased. Police received a call around the same time from the Shorewood Senior Campus of a missing resident.

Marian Keefe, 84, lived in her own apartment on Shorewood’s campus and was reportedly seen wandering around the lobby around 2 am. Shorewood staff say she was taken back to her room but was then seen on security camera leaving the building around 2:36 am.

Police say when officers found Keith in the snow, she did not have a pulse. Keith was taken to St. Marys Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police say she likely died of hypothermia.

*Note: Rochester police originally gave another name for the victim in this case. It has now been corrected in the story.