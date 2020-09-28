Elder Network aims to improve lives of seniors, provide companionship during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Staying connected to loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic is important for us all but can be difficult for some seniors.

That's why Olmsted County is reminding the community about the Elder Network. The organization aims to limit the effects that aging has so that seniors can have an optimal quality of life.

Vice president of community impact at United Way of Olmsted County Emily Johnston says one of the programs they're invested in is the Peer Support program.

It's for people 55 and up who are facing challenges in their life including isolation, depression, relationship issues, anxiety and more.

Johnston says since the pandemic began these services are needed more than ever.

She explained, "Elders are experiencing the wear that I think we're all experiencing six months in that comes with that so really being able to provide creative ways to provide that support was important before and it's even more important now to help people maintain their optimal well being and just achieve the goals they have for their day to day life."

The program has been taking place mainly over the phone since the pandemic began but is slowly transitioning back to face-to-face interaction.

Elder Network interim executive director Holly Brown also says new Transportation program is set to be a big help to seniors.

It provides transportation to crucial health care appointments. The organization is currently looking for volunteers.

If you're interested call 507-285-5272 for more information or to set up this service.

You can find more information about the programs and volunteering on their website. There's also a link to the volunteer application by clicking here.