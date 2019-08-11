Elba dedicates veterans memorial at Whitewater River Fest: 'It's amazing'

ELBA, Minn. - For more than a year, the small community of Elba has been working to raise money for a park and veterans memorial.

The playground was installed last fall, and the veterans memorial was dedicated on Saturday during Whitewater River Fest.

"It's amazing. The amount of people that showed up even despite the weather forecast is really supportive," says Andrea Keifer, one of the members of Elba Community Outreach, the group that spearheaded fundraising efforts.