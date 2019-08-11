ELBA, Minn. - For more than a year, the small community of Elba has been working to raise money for a park and veterans memorial.
The playground was installed last fall, and the veterans memorial was dedicated on Saturday during Whitewater River Fest.
"It's amazing. The amount of people that showed up even despite the weather forecast is really supportive," says Andrea Keifer, one of the members of Elba Community Outreach, the group that spearheaded fundraising efforts.
Related Content
- Elba dedicates veterans memorial at Whitewater River Fest: 'It's amazing'
- Town of Elba raising money for veterans memorial, park
- Pine Island veteran memorialized
- Trout Extravaganza celebrating Whitewater State Park's 100 year anniversary and trout season's opening day
- Camp Tanglefoot dedicates new building
- Final touches to Rushford Veterans Memorial complete
- Celebrating female veterans: 'It's just amazing being in a room full of women who served their country'
- POW/MIA bench dedicated in Preston
- New names engraved in Floyd Co. Veterans Memorial
- Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery hosts annual Memorial Day Service
Scroll for more content...