Elba dedicates veterans memorial at Whitewater River Fest: 'It's amazing'

This weekend is the first Whitewater River Fest, a new tradition the community plans to continue.

Aug 11, 2019
Updated: Aug 11, 2019 9:44 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ELBA, Minn. - For more than a year, the small community of Elba has been working to raise money for a park and veterans memorial.

The playground was installed last fall, and the veterans memorial was dedicated on Saturday during Whitewater River Fest.

"It's amazing. The amount of people that showed up even despite the weather forecast is really supportive," says Andrea Keifer, one of the members of Elba Community Outreach, the group that spearheaded fundraising efforts.

