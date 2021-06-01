Eight traffic deaths in Minnesota over Memorial Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Memorial Day holiday weekend saw eight traffic deaths on Minnesota roads.

The state’s Department of Public Safety says the eight deaths between 6 pm Friday and 6 am Tuesday included two alcohol-related crashes, four speed-related crashes, and two unbelted motorists. The fatal crashes also included one driver going 70 in a 55 mile per hour zone and another hitting 95 in a 70 mph zone.

“Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the people who did not come home this weekend,” says State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank. “We are extremely frustrated by the number of drivers who are treating the roadway like the raceway and performing other dangerous behaviors behind the wheel. Lives are being cut short, ending dreams before they began. If we don’t act now, we’ll see traffic fatalities totaling numbers we haven’t seen in several years. Drive smart and help get your friends and family home safely.”

Preliminary numbers by the Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 159 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 111 this time last year. Big increases are being seen in speed-related deaths and fatalities of people not wearing their seat belts.

Law enforcement around the state made 354 DWI arrests during this Memorial Day weekend, compared to 292 in 2020.