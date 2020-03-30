Clear
Eight sex abuse charges filed against Osage man

Marcus McNealy
Marcus McNealy

Authorities say crimes happened between 2011 and 2016.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man has been arrested for eight counts of sex abuse.

Marcus John McNealy, 22 of Osage, is charged with four counts of second degree sexual abuse for allegedly abusing a child between May 2011 and November 2015. He is also facing four counts of third degree sexual abuse for committing a sex act against the will of the same victim between November 2015 and November 2016.

The charges against McNealy were filed on March 12 and he was arrested on March 20 in Osage.

