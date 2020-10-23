Eight positive COVID cases for the week in Mason City public schools

MASON CITY, Iowa – Eight positive tests for COVID-19 were reported in the Mason City Community School District for the week ending October 23.

There were four positive tests among school staff and four positive tests among students. Nine school staff members and 24 students were also place in quarantine. Mason City school buildings with current coronavirus cases include Jefferson Elementary, John Adams Middle School, Mason City High School.

Newman Catholic School is reporting no new COVID cases among students and between one and five positive tests among staff for the same week. Newman says there were one to five students in quarantine for each day from Tuesday through Friday.