Iowa Governor signs disaster proclamation for coronarvirus

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

Eight people in the state have now tested positive for the disease.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 6:01 PM
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Eight people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Department of Public Health has been monitoring people for the disease since February 3 as recommended by the President’s Task Force on Coronavirus. As of Monday, the state says it has tested 51 people. Eight have come back positive for the disease and 32 negative with 11 tests still pending.

It is believed that all eight of the people who tested positive contracted the virus while traveling and all are recovering at home in isolation.  Seven, all between 61 and 80 years old, were all on the same Egyptian cruise and the eighth, who is between 41 and 60 years of age, recently traveled to California.

67 people iowa are being monitored for COVID-19, thought they are not showing any symptoms, and another 40 people have completed such monitoring.

Governor Reynolds on Monday signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, activating the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan. The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Health experts say for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

The Department of Public Health is now updating these numbers each day Monday through Friday. To see the latest figures, click here.

Rain, mix, and snow chances return this week
