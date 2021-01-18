Eight have now pleaded not guilty in Charles City drug bust

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Eight people are now set to stand trial over a significant amount of meth found in Floyd County.

Law enforcement says it searched a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles City on October 25, 2020, and discovered 161.1 grams of methamphetamine, in addition to other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation led to the arrest of eight people for conspiracy to deliver meth. All eight have pleaded not guilty and their trials are set to begin on March 2.

Those arrested are:

Robert Patrick Frazer, 24 of Charles City.

Kaitlin Marie Caster, 19 of Charles City.

Caleb Robert Green, 27 of Charles City.

Jennifer May Johnson, 42 of Charles City.

Jason William Brunning, 38 of Charles City.

Anna Marie Schmitz, 45 of West Union.

Russell William Vanbrocklin Jr., 39 of Charles City.

William Channing Riley, 32 of Cedar Falls.