Eight candidates file for Mower County special election

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Eight candidates have filed to be the next District 1 Mower County Commissioner.

The position was opened by the unexpected death of Commissioner Tim Gabrielson on November 10. Since he was just re-elected on November 3, state law mandates a special election to fill the vacancy.

The Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office says eight candidates filed to run by the deadline on December 11. They are, in alphabetical order:

Ric Berg

Tim Duren

Laura Helle

Arnie Johnson

Mark Lang

Michael Langstaff

John Mueller

James Williams

Candidates have until Tuesday to withdraw. If more than two candidates remain on the ballot, a special primary election will be held on February 9, 2021, to whittle the field down to two. A special general election will then take place on April 13, 2021.

Only voters living in Commissioner District 1 will vote in the special elections. That includes the townships of Lansing, Red Rock, Udolpho, and Waltham; and also includes the cities of Brownsdale, Mapleview, Waltham, and the 1st Ward, 1st Precinct of the City of Austin.