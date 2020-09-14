Eight-Year-Old Bull Rider Keeps His Old Dad's Heart Racing

VIROQUA, WI-- As I stood beneath the announcer's booth at the Wild West Days rodeo grounds in Viroqua, Wisconsin Saturday morning, I marveled at the scene unfolding before me. There was my son, Colton, standing just over four feet tall and weighing a mere sixty pounds pacing in anticipation. He had his well-worn hockey helmet on, a blue mouthpiece protecting his bright smile and a kevlar vest secured tightly around his chest. He had his fingers in his ears and his eyes closed, presumably rehearsing what he would do when he climbed on the muscular animal that was being released from the holding pen and into the chute.

"How are you doing, Buckaroo?" I asked him when his fingers came out of his ears.

"Good," he said with firm confidence. "I'm going to have a fun ride."

The previous morning, Colton had drawn bull number eleven. The animal has the reputation for being less enthusiastic than some of his brethren. The young cowboys lucky enough to draw number eleven know they have a great opportunity to stay on his back for a full six seconds. It is far from a sure thing, the animal does everything in its power to get the cowboy off its back, still he is more manageable than much of the rodeo rough stock. Colton had stayed on the bull for six seconds and beyond. He had "covered" the bull to use rodeo lingo. The ride had scored my cowboy 60 points and put him in first place among the "Pee Wee" bull riders.

Because of the previous day's ride, Colton knew he'd have to capitalize on day two. To fly off his second bull after one buck wouldn't be enough to win the weekend. Confidence would be key.

I went topside with my new Lumix camera to record the ride. I watched from my lofty vantage point as my son climbed onto the steer fairly dancing in the chute. I think it was his buddy Braxton's dad, Shane, who held Colton by his kevlar vest and gave him a few final words of encouragement. There was a momentary stillness before my little boy nodded once, signaling he was ready to ride.

As the gate to the chute opened I kept my camera trained on the action, swallowing hard against what I was sure was my beating heart in my throat. The animal exploded out of the gate, bucking once and then again. I could tell Colton was hanging on for all he was worth, riding each buck with conscious determination. He clung to his bull for as long as he could before somersaulting off and landing upside down in the mud.

His old dad's heart dropped back into its proper location as I saw my little cowboy stand up. I was thankful for the mercurial bullfighters keeping an angry animal away from my little boy as he wiped mud out of his grill.

It wasn't until later that afternoon we learned Colton had earned 31 points for his ride. Coupled with the ride on number eleven, he had amassed 91 bareback bull riding points. He had won the weekend and would eventually get a Little Britches Rodeo jacket as well as an appearance in the finals next year.