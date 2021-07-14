Efforts underway to restore historic North Iowa fire station

MASON CITY, Iowa - A defunct fire station could soon be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Art Deco style Engine House 2 on South Federal Avenue was completed in 1939, at a cost of $34,520, part of which was funded through a Public Works Administration grant. Upon completion until it was closed in 1973, the fire house provided round the clock service to the then rapidly expanding area south of Downtown. After it was closed, the building was transferred to the city's Public Works department and was used for storage. The roof, which fell into disrepair over the years, was replaced last year.

As part of hosting the 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit next year, the city's Housing Preservation Commission is undertaking efforts to restore the building, as well as selecting an architectural historian to develop an online and digital content package featuring images, uadio, video and narrative text describing the history and significance of the building.

Kris Urdahl with the Commission says there's a lot of work in achieving historic status.

"Unfortunately, with historic preservation, it is a slow process. There's lots of things you have to put together to make sure you have all the information that's needed."

As to the work of rehabilitating the building, she feels it's important to preserve historic buildings whenever possible.

"I think it's great to preserve for future generations that history, and give them a taste of what life was like before, as much as we can."

Depending on how everything goes, the final nomination for Engine House 2 is expected to be forwarded to the National Park Service by next June.

It's believed that the engine house was one of 99 fire stations constructed through the Public Works Administration, and one of only two known remaining Art Deco style stations built during the Great Depression.