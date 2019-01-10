Clear
Efforts to work towards diversity, inclusion and equity at the local and state levels

Governor Walz established a council on diversity, inclusion, and equity.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 6:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, Governor Walz signed his first executive order: establushing a council on diversity, inclusion, and equity.

The Diversity Council in Rochester, which works towards diversity, inclusion, and equity on a local level is glad Walz made this mission his first priority. "we were so excited. This is something that was important to the last governor and his team, but we're thrilled to see that we don't have to kind of start over or bring diversity and equity back up in terms of awareness for the coming governor," says executive director Dee Sabol.

The executive order builds on the council former governor Mark Dayton formed. Governor Walz wants his council to expand its scope to address geographic diversity as well as important considerations about equity in the state.

