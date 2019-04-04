Efforts in Canton and Mabel to help Nebraskans and West Iowans affected by flooding

CANTON, Minn. - Organizers in Mabel and Canton are raising funds to help people affected by the flooding of the Missouri River.

Nick Stortz is a farmer in Canton, so he understands how terrible it could be to have his livelihood damaged by floodwaters. "I can't imagine how these people are able to cope with it and how they're going to be able to keep pushing forward and try to move on with their lives not knowing what's ahead for them, if they're going to be able to keep going as a farming operation," he says.

What began as he and his wife's efforts to raise money and gather supplies to bring to Nebraska and West Iowa has grown into a full community undertaking. He and other organizers that have joined the cause are selling T-shirts, collecting donations, and collecting monetary donations to purchase feed, farm, and daily living supplies to their 'Nebraska Strong Benefit Fund.' Many community members have pitched in to donate money, donate their semis and trucks to make the trip, and donate their time to make the trek. The reach of fundraising has spanned to Cannon Falls, Blue Earth, Wisconsin Dells, and Des Moines.

A convoy of 8 semis and 4 pick-up trucks and trailers will depart Saturday morning with the supplies. They're accepted donations through Friday. Checks that aren't able to be cashed by then will be used to purchase supplies for a second trip at a later date.

Donations can be made at Village Farm and Home, Farmers Winn Co-op, and Bank of the West in Mabel; and Preston Dairy and Farm and First Southeast Bank in Canton. All supplies will be purchased locally in Fillmore County.

For questions, organizers can be contacted at these numbers:

Nick Stortz: 507-273-3993

Jenny Stortz: 507-450-4571

Heather Kleiboer: 507-456-6473