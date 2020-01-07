Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Effort underway to keep housing affordable in Rochester

Affordable housing is an ongoing concern in Rochester which is why an effort is underway to keep an apartment complex affordable for renters.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing is an ongoing concern in Rochester which is why an effort is underway to keep an apartment complex affordable for renters.

First Homes, a housing-foucused subsidiary of the Rochester Area Foundation, wants to buy Center Street Village apartments.

The organization would then maintain the 36 two-bedroom units as Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH).

Cynthia Kinghouse has lived at the apartments for six years. She says having access to affordable housing is necessary to keep people from becoming homeless.

Kinghouse said, "It's people that still have to live, still have to live. It's people that's making $15 an hour. They can't afford $1,500. I know I can't."

First Homes says it would be a significant loss if Center Street Village apartments were sold and redeveloped into higher income housing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

Image

Southern Minnesota police officer seriously injured after shooting

Image

Life expectancy in Minnesota and Iowa

Image

City council parking changes

Image

City Council approves pay raises

Image

Rochester bike lanes

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Missing the winter chill?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Community Events