Effort underway to keep housing affordable in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Affordable housing is an ongoing concern in Rochester which is why an effort is underway to keep an apartment complex affordable for renters.

First Homes, a housing-foucused subsidiary of the Rochester Area Foundation, wants to buy Center Street Village apartments.

The organization would then maintain the 36 two-bedroom units as Naturally Occurring Affordable Housing (NOAH).

Cynthia Kinghouse has lived at the apartments for six years. She says having access to affordable housing is necessary to keep people from becoming homeless.

Kinghouse said, "It's people that still have to live, still have to live. It's people that's making $15 an hour. They can't afford $1,500. I know I can't."

First Homes says it would be a significant loss if Center Street Village apartments were sold and redeveloped into higher income housing.