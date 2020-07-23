Effort underway to hire those impacted by COVID-19 while improving Rochester parks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is working to improve its parks while also helping those impacted by COVID-19 find work.

Mayor Kim Norton says since the pandemic impacted the city’s parks budget they haven’t been as well maintained this summer as they have been in the past.

In order to correct that issue, while also helping providing work to those who lost their jobs due to COVID-19, Norton says the city is planning on using around $750,000 of CARE’s Act funding to hire employees.

The Conservation Core effort would supplement summer hires who would normally clear out garbage cans, trim weeds, mow and generally maintain parks while helping provide jobs to those who are unemployed.

Norton explained, “This is primarily a jobs program for people who are temporarily unemployed but it has the added benefit of having our parks cleaned up which is something people in this community are used to and we were unable to do.”

The city is working with Workforce Development to find employees.