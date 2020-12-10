Effort looks to counteract disproportionate COVID-19 impact on African-American communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - African American communities face higher COVID-19 infections and mortality rates than the general population according to public health officials.

There’s now an effort underway to try and counteract how disproportionately affected those communities are.

Researchers at Mayo Clinic are working directly with African American churches and medial centers in Rochester to address disparities.

Dr. LaPrincess Brewer says churches are strongholds for sharing trusted health information within the community and that’s taking on an even more significant role during the pandemic.

Brewer says the Fostering African-American improvement in Total Heath program, known as FAITH!, is working to promote emergency preparedness in church communities.

It’s looking to do so by sharing inspirational messaging to promote spiritual and physical health, COVID-19 health information and preventative measures, financial and community resources as well as social support.

Brewer explained, “The African American church has been a safe haven for the undeserved and those that are impoverished, those that are disadvantaged, so we wanted to leverage the spiritual messaging to encourage our congregations.”

In a survey 75% of respondents said they wouldn’t take the COVID-19 vaccine which Brewer says means more education is needed to alleviate fears..

She added, “It really shows we have much work to do for increasing education and knowledge about the vaccine and also addressing their concerns, which were valid, were around the safety of the vaccine and the side effects related to the vaccine being that is was developed so quickly.”

Another goal is to debunk myths such as African-Americans are immune to COVID-19 which Brewer says is obviously not the case.

The FAITH! Program is the first academic-community partnership between Mayo Clinic and local African-American churches.