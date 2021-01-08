Educators are using the chaos at the Capitol as a teaching moment for their students

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many are still trying to comprehend the violence that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday. Now, KIMT News 3 in learning how those who shape the minds of our youth are having tough conversations about the events that unfolded.

Wednesday was a historic day for the country and young children pay attention more than we might realize. Christine Stanich teaches middle schoolers and explained they spent the entire math period on Thursday talking about how to speak their voices, but the importance of how to speak their voices responsibly. She said they know what's happening in America right now and they have opinions, just like anyone else.

Stanich emphasized taking the time to discuss the chaos at the Capitol is crucial for this country's future. She believes while it's important for educators to have these conversations, parents should keep the learning going on at home too. Stanich is a mom and her children are 6 years old and younger, so even though they don't completely comprehend what's happening, she still wanted to make sure they are educated. "I was able to relate it to Donald Trump lost a game and he didn't think that was very fair and now he's upset about it and his teammates are upset about it," she said. "They kind of understood it from that stand point and were able to ask questions and it's just important that we educate our children, so they can make well rounded decisions even if they don't necessarily match with our opinions, that they're making the most well rounded and educated decisions possible."

Stanich said no matter the age, their voices need to be heard so they can help build a better future. "Our kids have voices even if they aren't of voting age or anything like that," she explained. "We need to allow their voices to be heard and acknowledged so that they can help build a better future so that we can learn from what happened."