Educational games at the Olmsted County Fair

The public works department is teaching young children about the water cycle through fun games.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:32 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County fair there are dozens of fun games to play.
There are also some that are educational.
The public works department is teaching young children about the water cycle through fun games.
Rain drops scattered around the conservation building at the fair for Oliver Michie to find.

He's learning how water moves through the earth. He's traveling through the fair to see where the water goes. He's able to see how a rain drop travels from the land to underground.
An eye opening experience for Michie.

“I thought that there was just mist and it would just turn into mist and it's fun to actually knowing how it does stuff,” he said.

