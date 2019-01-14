Clear
Education a top priority in new Iowa legislative session

Funding for K-12 and state universities expected to be key issue during 2019 legislative session

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

DES MOINES, Iowa - Education is a top issue during this 88th General Assembly at the Iowa State Capitol.

Sharon Meyer is a former teacher, and was most recently a teacher at Mason City High School. She's seen a decrease in funding for education, as well as seeing educated people leaving the state for more work opportunities, and is glad to see education on the front burner.

"I don't think it's really kept pace with the cost that has been incurred by school districts, so that's a big issue with me."

"If we want to retain a skilled citizenship in the state of Iowa rather than having people leave the state to go to larger cities and other parts of the country, we're going to have to demonstrate that we care about the state of education."

State Representative Sharon Steckman is clear about what she wants to see happen.

"The SAVE, the sales tax for schools, to get that extended. They need that for building and their long term planning. School funding is another issue I'd like to see dealt with right away."

