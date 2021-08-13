Education Minnesota wants school districts to have a vaccine policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The organization, Education Minnesota, is encouraging all educators to get vaccinated and wear a face mask in school this year. Nearly 90% of educators in the U.S. are already vaccinated, but Education Minnesota is wanting to raise that percentage even higher over the next two weeks.

The president, Denise Specht, said while the state cannot force a vaccine policy on employees of local school districts because the governor no longer has emergency powers, districts themselves can come up with an agreement around the vaccine if need be.

Education Minnesota created a sample agreement if local school districts want to have either a vaccine mandate or require weekly testing for educators who can't get the shot. "Many of our students don't qualify for the COVID vaccine, so they are unprotected," explained Specht. "It is paramount that educators do everything they can to keep their students safe and to think about the safety of their colleagues, too."

Specht said they want to make sure every educator has a voice and the students stay safe this fall. "All signs are pointing to a positive start, so that's really great. But we also know that all signs are also pointing to COVID cases on the rise," she explained. "So, we're just kind of excited to start. We want to be in-person, but we have this in the back of our minds like, 'here we go again.'" Specht said if something changes in the future and schools have to switch back to online learning, the good news is they already know how to do it.

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz announced that every state worker must either be fully vaccinated by September 8th or get a negative COVID-19 test at least once a week. That includes some educators across the state.