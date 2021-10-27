'Education Minnesota' supports school vaccination sites ahead of final FDA approval

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we inch one step closer to administering COVID-19 vaccines to children the organization Education Minnesota is responding to the impending final FDA approval.

President Denise Specht says it’s important school districts work with community partners to host vaccination clinics in school buildings for children and families.

Specht explained, “Schools are a great place to offer accessibility for these vaccines. Everybody knows how to find the school and it's where all the children are and it could be very efficient and effective to have these vaccination clinics right at the school.”

She does believe the choice to vaccinate is ultimately up to the parents but she hopes they’ll seriously consider vaccination as an option.

“We finally have that eligibility, vaccines are open to them, let's take the time now to get all our kiddos vaccinated so we can kick COVID to the curb and keep teaching and learning and get it back to normal and keep it going,” said Specht.

The Walz Administration has announced it’s mobilizing a diverse network of more than 1,100 providers to administer COVID-19 vaccine shots to children.

The Rochester Public School District also says it’s working with community partners like Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center to set up vaccination clinic at school sites.