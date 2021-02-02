Education Minnesota suggests reforms to child care and early education

KIMT NEWS 3 - Education Minnesota is saying the North Star State can do much better when it comes to caring for and educating young children. Today they released a list of recommendations to improve early childhood education.

For 18 months, Education Minnesota and Kids Count On Us have been researching ways to fix what they call a "chaotic and inequitable system" for caring and teaching children from birth to four years old.

Among the recommendations are creating a new state agency to oversee early education and child care, with regional hubs directed by educators and community members.

Education Minnesota also wants free pre-kindergarten to be made available statewide.

The group also wants more funding for child care. For low-income families it would be free. Others would pay no more than 7% of their incomes towards child care.

Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says workers in early education also need to have a pay raise.

"No one charged with nuturing the next generation of Minnesotans, whether in a classroom or a day care, should be paid poverty wages," said Specht.

She also said the pandemic has made the problems of the early education system even worse, widening the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

As part of the study, Education Minnesota examined programs in states across the country, which they say offer more comprehensive and equitable care of children.

You can read the full report here.