Educating future winter drivers

KIMT NEWS 3 – It seems like every winter we have to re-learn how to keep our cars between the navigational beacons on snow-covered highways.

Instructors at the Enhanced Driving Institute are getting future drivers ready for when they hit the slick roads.

“If you're gonna live in Minnesota, it's pretty much a necessary skill to have,” Aaron Olsen, with Enhanced Driving Institute, said.

This is winter number two Olsen has been a driving instructor.

“This one's been a little bit worse than the last winter, but same rules apply when we're teaching students,” Olsen said.

Before they even get inside the car, he goes through all the safety stops with students.

“The back is cleaned off, yup all the windows are clean, the license plate too,” Olsen notes.

Then it’s time to take off.

“I've done it long enough where I can kind of feel out the student, feel out the driver, see where their comfort level's at,” Olsen said, “and I also am extremely vigilant at what's going around me so if I see something that looks like it might be slippery, I'll tell them ahead of time. And then we've got a brake.”

Bright-eyed Will Vazquez is behind the wheel and gives his two cents on slick roads.

“I think people need to drive a little bit slower than they do,” Vazquez said.

His teacher agrees.

“Same rules apply when we're teaching students,” Olsen said. “Just tell them to slow down early, try not to use your brakes as much, and then also leave plenty of room between cars behind you. And always assume other people are going to do the worst thing possible. That helps.”