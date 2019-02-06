Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Educating future winter drivers

A lot of what instructors are teaching younger drivers on the roads are good reminders for us all.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 9:33 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 – It seems like every winter we have to re-learn how to keep our cars between the navigational beacons on snow-covered highways.

Instructors at the Enhanced Driving Institute are getting future drivers ready for when they hit the slick roads.

“If you're gonna live in Minnesota, it's pretty much a necessary skill to have,” Aaron Olsen, with Enhanced Driving Institute, said.

This is winter number two Olsen has been a driving instructor.

“This one's been a little bit worse than the last winter, but same rules apply when we're teaching students,” Olsen said.

Before they even get inside the car, he goes through all the safety stops with students.

“The back is cleaned off, yup all the windows are clean, the license plate too,” Olsen notes.

Then it’s time to take off.

“I've done it long enough where I can kind of feel out the student, feel out the driver, see where their comfort level's at,” Olsen said, “and I also am extremely vigilant at what's going around me so if I see something that looks like it might be slippery, I'll tell them ahead of time. And then we've got a brake.”

Bright-eyed Will Vazquez is behind the wheel and gives his two cents on slick roads.

“I think people need to drive a little bit slower than they do,” Vazquez said.

His teacher agrees.

“Same rules apply when we're teaching students,” Olsen said. “Just tell them to slow down early, try not to use your brakes as much, and then also leave plenty of room between cars behind you. And always assume other people are going to do the worst thing possible. That helps.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events