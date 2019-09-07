Educating and sharpening your political knowledge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Want to test your knowledge about the political process? Or see a special moment in American political history?

The C-SPAN bus gives visitors the chance to experience all things political, and throughout this election season, they've been making stops in communities across the country, including in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.

On Friday morning, the bus rolled into the Charles City Middle and High Schools before heading downtown as part of a 'cookie caucus.'

This is Sierra Buchholz's second political season living in Iowa.

"A few of the Presidential candidates stopped here in Charles City and did some things like...a meet and greet and a couple of different places around town that hosted different political candidates that you could talk to."

She got to tour the bus, and interacted with some of the features of the touchscreen tablets on board, such as the electoral college map. She's amazed by the shift of voting patterns spanning many decades.

"You see this shift of colors going back and forth. You would have the entire country vote one way one year, and then the next election it was completely reversed. They were voting completely different."

Phyllis Peters is with Mediacom, who is partnering with C-SPAN to bring the bus to different towns around the Hawkeye State.

"Sometimes, it surprises me when they list presidents and they may be multiple choice questions, they ask what person isn't President and people don't get those right. You'd be surprised how many people think Daniel Boone or Benjamin Franklin just because they were names in history, but not American Presidents."

While Buchholz's kids are not old enough for the bus just yet, she says the C-SPAN group visiting schools and educating students about their government is crucial.

"It's really important that the people that are voting in the next several elections learn what that means. Not only the importance of that, but where your vote actually goes, what is going to be done with the ballot that you cast."

The bus will be in Minneapolis next Monday and Tuesday before heading to Rochester on Wednesday.