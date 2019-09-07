Clear

Educating and sharpening your political knowledge

C-SPAN bus has been rolling through towns across the country during this election season, including in Charles City, giving visitors a chance to see just how much they know about their government

Posted: Sep 7, 2019 2:19 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Want to test your knowledge about the political process? Or see a special moment in American political history?

The C-SPAN bus gives visitors the chance to experience all things political, and throughout this election season, they've been making stops in communities across the country, including in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.

On Friday morning, the bus rolled into the Charles City Middle and High Schools before heading downtown as part of a 'cookie caucus.'

This is Sierra Buchholz's second political season living in Iowa.

"A few of the Presidential candidates stopped here in Charles City and did some things like...a meet and greet and a couple of different places around town that hosted different political candidates that you could talk to."

She got to tour the bus, and interacted with some of the features of the touchscreen tablets on board, such as the electoral college map. She's amazed by the shift of voting patterns spanning many decades.

"You see this shift of colors going back and forth. You would have the entire country vote one way one year, and then the next election it was completely reversed. They were voting completely different."

Phyllis Peters is with Mediacom, who is partnering with C-SPAN to bring the bus to different towns around the Hawkeye State.

"Sometimes, it surprises me when they list presidents and they may be multiple choice questions, they ask what person isn't President and people don't get those right. You'd be surprised how many people think Daniel Boone or Benjamin Franklin just because they were names in history, but not American Presidents." 

While Buchholz's kids are not old enough for the bus just yet, she says the C-SPAN group visiting schools and educating students about their government is crucial.

"It's really important that the people that are voting in the next several elections learn what that means. Not only the importance of that, but where your vote actually goes, what is going to be done with the ballot that you cast."

The bus will be in Minneapolis next Monday and Tuesday before heading to Rochester on Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking the return of a more active pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: Friday 0906 Pt. 1

Image

Sports Overtime Part two

Image

Fundraiser set for woman in need for 2nd transplant

Image

Mayo gets heat for health care offering

Image

How to protect yourself from crimes

Image

Sports betting at BWW

Image

Rochester recreational fire requirements

Image

Schools responding to vaping

Image

C-SPAN Bus Returns to North Iowa

Image

Dr. Jill Biden in North Iowa

Community Events