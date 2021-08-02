Economists say the coronavirus recession was the shortest one in history

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The National Bureau of Economic Research reports the coronavirus recession at the beginning of 2020 was the shortest one on record.

The U.S. economy reached a peak in February of 2020, then the recession began the following month and lasted only through April. The National Bureau of Economic Research reports the recession ended that month because the economy reached its lowest point in terms of jobs and output.

KIMT News 3's political analyst, Rayce Hardy, said even though we're bouncing back, we still have a long way to go. "My number one concern is the partisanship in Congress," he explained. "The fact that once again, another session is coming to a close at Congress and they don't have an infrastructure bill."

The National Bureau of Economic Research classifies a recession as a steep decline in economic activity across the country. That means businesses see less demand and begin to lose money. It's then considered over when you hit the bottom and the economy starts going back up.

Hardy said in the three months following, the nation had a 30% decline in Gross Domestic Product - or GDP. That means a drop in consumer spending on clothing, food or health care. It then went back up more than 30% the next quarter.

Hardy explained the GDP tells us a lot about the economy, but there are other missing factors to take into account. "So that's why we still have people that are not doing well. Many people in economics call that a 'K' shaped recovery. We have one group in this country that's claiming that we have a 'V' shape: it went down then it went right back up," he said. "Well, we know that there are people not doing well - the 'K' shape. So the 'K' went down and some people went up and some people are still going down."

The National Bureau of Economic Research reports the economy's output of goods and services likely reached its pre-pandemic level in the April-to-June quarter of this year. It also reports the country still has 6.8 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.