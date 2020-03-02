Economic growth booming in North Iowa, but housing needs to be addressed

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to economics, the numbers are looking good in North Iowa, specifically Cerro Gordo County.

Unemployment is down and job growth is up.

"As we've been attracting new industry one of the concerns constantly is obviously work force and ok if we bring people here where are we going to put them? Where are they going to live,” said Chad Schreck, President and CEO of North Iowa Corridor EDC.

If you build it, they will come, but folks do need a place to sleep at night. Schreck says a lack of housing could put the brakes on possible future growth.

"We’re trying to figure out now how to do that single family housing in that mid-tier. That 150 range. It’s a big challenge to develop anything or construct it for that price and make a profit."

Even with a shortage of residential rooftops - a low cost of living is still a magnet for transplants and former residents. Mason City native Andrew Balduf says that's what brought him back home.

"I came from northern California, where it's very expensive and that was a major issue in moving back,” said Balduf.

Balduf has been back for less than a year, but says he's impressed with the River City Renaissance and how it has transformed the area.

"I'm employed downtown and I always kinda wanted to work downtown. I'm excited about bringing some life back to Mason City, especially the downtown area,” he said.

That's good news for Schreck, who thinks there will be more people flocking to North Iowa in the coming years.

"I think we've got obviously a high quality of life. We’ve got a lot of amenities and attractions for a community our size. We’re kind of the regional hub here in Cerro Gordo County,” said Schreck.