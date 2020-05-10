Echo Church celebrates a social distancing Mother's Day

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It's not quite the Mother's Day that many expected this year, but one group is making the best of it. Outside of Flowers by Jerry in Rochester, Echo Church wanted to make this a special day for mothers.

"It's a very unique Mother's Day," pastor Christy Cass said.

A mother herself, she and the church wanted to give back to the women we love the most.

"For me being a mom of three girls I look forward to going out to eat and seeing friends and family and so with honoring the social distancing we wanted to create a fun little drive up situation to celebrate and see people," Cass said.

The group organized a social distance celebration. Each member wore a mask and took family photos. Every mom received a flower from Flowers by Jerry and a gift card to Moka, which turned out to be a big hit.

"Moms like flowers, they like coffee and we thought let's just keep it simple and create an opportunity to see people from our church because it's been about two months since we've seen each other," Cass said.

She is hoping that every mother went home with a smile on their face.

"Just to bring joy and bring hope and I think a smile goes a long ways and even just a wave and saying high to people that we haven't been able to see," Cass said.