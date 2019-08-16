MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — Police in the eastern Iowa city of Manchester are investigating the vandalism of a cemetery there.
Television station KCRG reports that nearly 30 headstones were found damaged or broken in Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Police say in a post on the department's Facebook page that they suspect the vandalism was carried out Thursday night. In all, 29 headstones were damaged.
No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call police.
Related Content
- Iowa officials investigate cemetery vandalism
- Iowa officials investigate 3 deer hunting accidents
- Bee hive vandalism in western Iowa
- Hospital vandal pleads guilty
- Hospital vandal sentenced
- Iowa police charge boys after vandalism killed 500K bees
- Vandal damages Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa
- Vandals paint 'report illegals' outside Iowa Latino festival
- Iowa farmer reports thousands of bees died after hives vandalized
- North Iowa cancer patient's acreage vandalized while getting treatment
Scroll for more content...